Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Ossiam

Ossiam reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,944 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRO. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter worth about $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares during the last quarter. 70.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $176,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 64,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,554,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $74.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.71. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.82 and a 12 month high of $75.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Brown & Brown from $83.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on shares of Brown & Brown in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Brown & Brown from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.38.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

