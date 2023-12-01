BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Hits New 12-Month Low at $58.67

BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $58.67 and last traded at $61.43, with a volume of 23856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.73.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DOOO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on BRP from C$141.00 to C$147.00 in a research report on Monday, September 11th. CIBC lifted their target price on BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Scotiabank raised their price target on BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BRP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

Get BRP alerts:

View Our Latest Report on BRP

BRP Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 2.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.23.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. The business had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.70%.

Institutional Trading of BRP

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $52,000. State of Wyoming raised its position in BRP by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in BRP in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in BRP by 232.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 26.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BRP

(Get Free Report)

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.