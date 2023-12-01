BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Rating Lowered to Hold at Canaccord Genuity Group

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOOO. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$142.00 to C$145.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of BRP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of BRP from C$154.00 to C$150.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$137.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of BRP from C$110.00 to C$115.00 in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.27.

NASDAQ:DOOO opened at $61.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.46. BRP has a 1-year low of $59.40 and a 1-year high of $92.74.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. BRP had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 200.41%. On average, equities analysts predict that BRP will post 9.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of BRP in the second quarter worth approximately $76,632,000. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,763,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,543,000 after acquiring an additional 440,782 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in BRP by 103.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,671,000 after acquiring an additional 407,545 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in BRP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,986,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in BRP by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 628,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,643,000 after acquiring an additional 314,625 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.68% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

