Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 14,833 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCZ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 103,894.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345,518,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,514,868,000 after buying an additional 345,185,954 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 66.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,762,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898,342 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,090,000. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $38,118,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SCZ stock opened at $58.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.21 and a fifty-two week high of $62.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.02.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

