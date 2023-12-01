Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,601 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 451 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. 80.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP stock opened at $115.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $91.53 and a 52 week high of $127.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.35 and a 200 day moving average of $113.29.

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy producer reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $14.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.32 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 17.91% and a return on equity of 23.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

In related news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 578,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.64, for a total value of $5,044,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 578,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,347,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharmila Mulligan sold 1,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.19, for a total transaction of $231,476.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 76,649 shares of company stock worth $9,089,600. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

COP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $141.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.63.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

