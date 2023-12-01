Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,643 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. 74.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total value of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Stock Up 0.1 %

Honeywell International stock opened at $196.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $186.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $219.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.53%.

Honeywell International Profile

(Free Report)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.