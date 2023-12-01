Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Purchases 153 Shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,611 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GBF. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 9,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $251,000. Destination Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 9.5% during the first quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 146,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,486,000 after buying an additional 12,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 70,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after buying an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GBF opened at $102.17 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.03 and a 12 month high of $107.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.97.
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF Profile
iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
