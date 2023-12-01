Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Raises Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,297 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Corteva by 103.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc purchased a new position in shares of Corteva in the first quarter valued at about $611,688,000. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. TheStreet downgraded Corteva from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered Corteva from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.65.

Corteva Price Performance

NYSE:CTVA opened at $45.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.22 and a 52 week high of $67.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.80.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.47% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.12) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corteva Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corteva news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,459,364.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO David J. Anderson acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.97 per share, with a total value of $105,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 65,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,364.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert D. King purchased 640 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.77 per share, for a total transaction of $29,932.80. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 59,701 shares in the company, valued at $2,792,215.77. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 4,084 shares of company stock worth $201,467. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva Profile

(Free Report)

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Featured Stories

