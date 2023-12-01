Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,856 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MDT. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter worth $26,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co increased its stake in Medtronic by 209.0% in the second quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 309 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 250.0% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% during the second quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Medtronic Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of MDT stock opened at $78.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.61 and a 200 day moving average of $81.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $104.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.71. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $68.84 and a twelve month high of $92.02.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MDT has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Medtronic from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.33.
Medtronic Profile
Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.
