BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR) Short Interest Down 16.3% in November

BSQUARE Co. (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, a decrease of 16.3% from the October 31st total of 17,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 156,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

BSQUARE Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSQR opened at $1.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.38. BSQUARE has a 1 year low of $1.05 and a 1 year high of $1.90.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BSQUARE

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in BSQUARE by 514.7% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 106,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 35,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSQR. TheStreet upgraded BSQUARE from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BSQUARE in a research note on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

About BSQUARE

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

