BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS) Short Interest Update

BTCS Inc. (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, a decrease of 21.9% from the October 31st total of 47,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NASDAQ BTCS opened at $0.98 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.73. BTCS has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.25.
BTCS (NASDAQ:BTCS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.04. BTCS had a negative return on equity of 45.90% and a negative net margin of 347.78%. The company had revenue of $0.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. Research analysts forecast that BTCS will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.
BTCS Inc focuses on blockchain infrastructure and staking in the United States. The company secures blockchain-infrastructure operations and operates validator nodes on disruptive next-generation blockchain networks. It offers StakeSeeker, a cryptocurrency dashboard and staking-as-a-service platform that allows crypto asset holders to earn rewards by participating in network consensus mechanisms.
