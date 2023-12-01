Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC Acquires New Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099,830 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the fourth quarter worth about $219,033,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 5,183.4% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,166,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,577,000 after buying an additional 1,144,450 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 97,245.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 813,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,174,000 after acquiring an additional 812,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 386.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 854,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,016,000 after acquiring an additional 679,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $109.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.18. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 12 month low of $107.33 and a 12 month high of $163.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -645.47, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.32.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. J. M. Smucker had a positive return on equity of 12.96% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2,494.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Barclays dropped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $129.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. Bank of America lowered J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.38.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

