BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW) Short Interest Down 19.7% in November

BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the October 31st total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

BuzzFeed Stock Up 86.5 %

BZFDW stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. BuzzFeed has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BuzzFeed

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BuzzFeed stock. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in BuzzFeed, Inc. (NASDAQ:BZFDW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000.

About BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed, Inc, a tech-powered media company, provides breaking news, original reporting, entertainment, and videos across the social Web to its global audience. It also provides cross-platform network such as BuzzFeed Originals, which creates articles, lists, quizzes, and videos; BuzzFeed Media, comprises a portfolio of identity-driven lifestyle brands that includes Nifty, Goodful, As/Is, and Tasty; BuzzFeed Studios, that produces original content across broadcast, cable, film, and digital platforms; BuzzFeed News, which includes reporting and investigative journalism; and BuzzFeed Commerce, which develops social commerce products and experiences, licensing, and other strategic partnerships.

