Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN) Trading Up 0.3%

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $6.00 and last traded at $5.88. 42,080 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 82,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Byrna Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Dawson James lowered Byrna Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th.

Byrna Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average is $4.14.

Byrna Technologies (NASDAQ:BYRN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Byrna Technologies had a negative return on equity of 16.39% and a negative net margin of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Byrna Technologies

In related news, CEO Bryan Ganz bought 12,000 shares of Byrna Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $36,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 615,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,876,201.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 22,900 shares of company stock worth $73,943. Company insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Byrna Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Byrna Technologies by 17.3% during the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,610,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,069,000 after acquiring an additional 237,794 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 12.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 832,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after buying an additional 90,375 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 563,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 327,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,639,000 after buying an additional 11,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Byrna Technologies by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 288,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 9,005 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile

Byrna Technologies Inc, a non-lethal defense technology company, provides non-lethal alternative solutions for law enforcement and private security. It offers handheld personal security devices and shoulder-fired launchers without the need for background check or firearm license; and projectiles including chemical irritant, kinetic, and inert rounds.

Featured Stories

