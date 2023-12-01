C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI) Stake Boosted by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Free Report) by 845.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,644 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in C3.ai were worth $2,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in C3.ai by 29.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,042,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,028,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,342 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of C3.ai by 2,277.8% during the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,435,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,743 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of C3.ai in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,578,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of C3.ai by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,412,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,757,000 after purchasing an additional 680,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in C3.ai during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,763,000. 38.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C3.ai Stock Performance

Shares of AI opened at $29.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.71. C3.ai, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.16 and a 52 week high of $48.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

C3.ai ( NYSE:AI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $72.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.56 million. C3.ai had a negative net margin of 99.42% and a negative return on equity of 27.78%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.67) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of C3.ai from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com raised C3.ai to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Piper Sandler Companies dropped their price target on C3.ai from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of C3.ai from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.73.

About C3.ai

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides C3 AI platform, an application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; C3 AI Ex Machina for analysis-ready data; C3 AI CRM, an industry specific customer relationship management solution; and C3 Generative AI Product Suite that enables to locate, retrieve, and present information.

