Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA) Short Interest Down 19.4% in November

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,060,000 shares, a drop of 19.4% from the October 31st total of 6,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 788,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.4 days.

Cabaletta Bio Price Performance

Shares of CABA stock opened at $16.05 on Friday. Cabaletta Bio has a 1 year low of $3.47 and a 1 year high of $19.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CABA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cabaletta Bio in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cabaletta Bio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.64.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gwendolyn Binder sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total value of $146,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 12.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cabaletta Bio

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 445.6% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 4,015,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,207,000 after buying an additional 3,279,361 shares in the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC bought a new position in Cabaletta Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,820,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabaletta Bio by 637.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,709,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,768 shares during the period. Commodore Capital LP grew its position in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,835,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,175,000 after purchasing an additional 824,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 113.2% in the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,545,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,946,000 after purchasing an additional 820,223 shares during the period.

Cabaletta Bio Company Profile

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease.

