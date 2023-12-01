Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Equities researchers at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CADE. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Stephens upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Cadence Bank from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cadence Bank from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cadence Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.18.

Get Cadence Bank alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Cadence Bank

Cadence Bank Stock Up 0.8 %

Cadence Bank stock opened at $25.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.00. Cadence Bank has a fifty-two week low of $16.95 and a fifty-two week high of $29.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $22.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.77.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.56. The company had revenue of $448.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $460.81 million. Cadence Bank had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 14.61%. Analysts predict that Cadence Bank will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cadence Bank

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cadence Bank by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 2.3% during the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 22,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 8.5% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in Cadence Bank by 3.8% during the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Bank Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.