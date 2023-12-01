Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,203 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $268,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. 91.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

In other news, Director Michael E. Pegram purchased 15,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, for a total transaction of $628,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 136,697 shares in the company, valued at $5,727,604.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CZR has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caesars Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.64.

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of Caesars Entertainment stock traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.91. 527,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,814,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.50. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.91.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.07. Caesars Entertainment had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.94%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

