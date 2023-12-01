Calian Group Ltd. to Post FY2025 Earnings of $4.83 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts (TSE:CGY)

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Calian Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 29th. Cormark analyst J. Pytlak expects that the company will post earnings per share of $4.83 for the year. The consensus estimate for Calian Group’s current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share.

Get Calian Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Calian Group from C$70.00 to C$65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price target on Calian Group from C$65.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a C$75.00 target price on Calian Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st.

Calian Group Price Performance

Calian Group stock opened at C$56.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$661.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.87. Calian Group has a 52-week low of C$46.27 and a 52-week high of C$68.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$50.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$55.68.

Calian Group (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 27th. The company reported C$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.98 by C$0.09. Calian Group had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.33%. The company had revenue of C$175.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$172.30 million.

Calian Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 8th. Calian Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.19%.

Calian Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Calian Group Ltd. provides business services and solutions in the areas of health, learning, advanced technology, and IT and Cyber Solutions (ITCS) in Canada and internationally. The company's Advanced Technologies segment offers developed products and engineering solutions for the space, defence, and terrestrial sectors; software and product development, custom manufacturing, full life-cycle support, studies, requirements analysis, project management, multi-discipline engineered system solutions, and training services; systems engineering, integration design, and embedded design solutions; operational management and lifecycle support, modelling and simulation-enabled design, and research and development services; nuclear and environmental services, including environmental protection, radiation protection, decommissioning and waste management, regulatory affairs and licensing, and emergency preparedness and training; electronic design and manufacturing; satellite communication products, aerospace and defence electronics, and engineering and technical services; wired and terrestrial wireless products, GNSS antennas and receivers, asset management, agriculture technology, nuclear and environment, and composites designs and products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Calian Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calian Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.