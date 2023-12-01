Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Holdings Lifted by Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 166,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 47,650 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Camden National were worth $5,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Camden National by 2.9% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 229,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 6,565 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Camden National during the second quarter valued at about $7,598,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Camden National by 3.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after buying an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 145.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 11.1% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,694 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Camden National alerts:

Camden National Stock Down 2.1 %

CAC opened at $33.75 on Friday. Camden National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $26.52 and a fifty-two week high of $43.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $491.40 million, a PE ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 0.79.

Camden National Announces Dividend

Camden National ( NASDAQ:CAC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.19. Camden National had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $37.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.33 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 13th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 12th. Camden National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Camden National from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 21st.

View Our Latest Research Report on CAC

Camden National Company Profile

(Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.