Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Has $517,000 Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) by 82.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,967 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tempur Sealy International by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,468,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,373,000 after buying an additional 133,997 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 14,455,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,832,000 after purchasing an additional 4,815,650 shares during the last quarter. Browning West LP raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Browning West LP now owns 11,690,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,677,000 after purchasing an additional 784,200 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 6,006,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,989,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,452,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,339,000 after purchasing an additional 844,841 shares during the last quarter. 99.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tempur Sealy International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on TPX shares. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempur Sealy International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

Tempur Sealy International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPX opened at $40.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.86, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.69. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.49 and a fifty-two week high of $47.70.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 469.19% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 15th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.91%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tempur Sealy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tempur Sealy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.