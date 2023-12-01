Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC Takes $521,000 Position in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX)

Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Gendell Jeffrey L bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe in the first quarter valued at about $1,582,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 23.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 41,032 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the first quarter worth about $997,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Northwest Pipe by 8.9% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 378,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,450,000 after acquiring an additional 31,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Northwest Pipe during the second quarter worth about $907,000. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Northwest Pipe in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Northwest Pipe Price Performance

NASDAQ:NWPX opened at $27.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92. Northwest Pipe has a 12-month low of $25.58 and a 12-month high of $40.60.

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $118.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.92 million. Northwest Pipe had a net margin of 5.35% and a return on equity of 7.42%. On average, analysts anticipate that Northwest Pipe will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Northwest Pipe

(Free Report)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and supply of water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter and high-pressure engineered steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.