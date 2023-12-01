Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative net margin of 1,231.78% and a negative return on equity of 143.29%.

Can-Fite BioPharma Price Performance

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $2.35 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.59. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 1 year low of $1.52 and a 1 year high of $8.74. The stock has a market cap of $8.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Can-Fite BioPharma stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd. (NYSE:CANF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 56,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.21% of Can-Fite BioPharma at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CANF shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 24th.

Can-Fite BioPharma Company Profile

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

