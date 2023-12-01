Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Rating Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $121.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $125.00.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CNI. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the company from $131.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Argus lowered Canadian National Railway from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Raymond James upgraded Canadian National Railway from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Canadian National Railway from $109.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $116.06 on Monday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $103.96 and a 1 year high of $129.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.03). Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.08% and a return on equity of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.01 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.5811 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 6th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is presently 42.41%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 20,375,062 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,400,975,000 after acquiring an additional 188,460 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,007,681 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,683,831,000 after acquiring an additional 554,280 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,819,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,673,162,000 after acquiring an additional 106,492 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,067,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,421,649,000 after acquiring an additional 625,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd increased its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 9,556,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,126,080,000 after acquiring an additional 70,386 shares during the period. 67.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in rail and related transportation business. The company offers rail services, which include equipment, custom brokage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services including temperature controlled cargo, port partnership, transloading and distribution, logistic parks, customs brokerage, trucking, and moving grains in containers.

