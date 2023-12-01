CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR) Insider Susan Massasso Purchases 5,602 Shares of Stock

CAR Group Limited (ASX:CAR – Get Free Report) insider Susan Massasso bought 5,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$27.92 ($18.49) per share, with a total value of A$156,396.64 ($103,573.93).

CAR Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.77.

CAR Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Final dividend, which was paid on Sunday, October 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. This represents a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from CAR Group’s previous Final dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. CAR Group’s payout ratio is 35.91%.

About CAR Group

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

Featured Articles

