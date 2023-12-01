Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV) Now Covered by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Carbon Revolution Public (NASDAQ:CREV – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock.

Carbon Revolution Public Stock Performance

Shares of CREV opened at $33.98 on Tuesday. Carbon Revolution Public has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $197.99.

Carbon Revolution Public Company Profile

Carbon Revolution Public Limited manufactures and sells carbon fibre wheels to original equipment vehicle manufacturers for the automotive industry worldwide. It also provides associated engineering services; and sells tools. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

