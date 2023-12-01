CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) Shares Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 225,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.14% of CarMax worth $18,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CarMax during the fourth quarter worth $99,730,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in CarMax by 29.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,548,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,400,000 after acquiring an additional 805,438 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $47,033,000. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new stake in CarMax during the first quarter worth $46,667,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 119.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 769,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,447,000 after buying an additional 418,078 shares during the period.

CarMax Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KMX opened at $63.92 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 0.67. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $87.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 28th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.75. The business had revenue of $7.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 7.14% and a net margin of 1.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush lowered their price target on CarMax from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on CarMax from $80.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on CarMax in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on CarMax from $96.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CarMax has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.80.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

