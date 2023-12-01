Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $95.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CWST. TheStreet downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casella Waste Systems has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.00.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWST opened at $80.88 on Monday. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $72.33 and a 12-month high of $95.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 126.38, a P/E/G ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $82.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $352.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $851,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 10.1% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $869,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 89.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 42.2% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

