Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ) Insider Purchases A$50,000.01 in Stock

Cazaly Resources Limited (ASX:CAZ – Get Free Report) insider Clive Jones bought 1,666,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.03 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$50,000.01 ($33,112.59).

Clive Jones also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 2nd, Clive Jones bought 1,228,571 shares of Cazaly Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.04 ($0.02) per share, with a total value of A$42,999.99 ($28,476.81).

Cazaly Resources Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 12.95, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

About Cazaly Resources

Cazaly Resources Limited operates as a diversified mineral exploration and resource development company in Australia, Namibia, and Canada. It primarily explores for rare earth elements, lithium, silver, copper, nickel, graphite, gold, iron ore, cobalt, and base metals deposits. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

