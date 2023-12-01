Ceapro (CVE:CZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $0.24

Ceapro Inc. (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24, with a volume of 67625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Ceapro Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 18.88 and a current ratio of 22.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40. The stock has a market cap of C$19.57 million, a PE ratio of -25.00 and a beta of 1.63.

Ceapro (CVE:CZO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.87 million for the quarter. Ceapro had a negative return on equity of 2.45% and a negative net margin of 6.06%. Equities analysts anticipate that Ceapro Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ceapro

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

