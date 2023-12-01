Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Releases Earnings Results

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Ceapro Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:CRPOF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.

Ceapro Company Profile

Ceapro Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and marketing of health and wellness products and technology relating to plant extracts in the United States, Germany, China, Canada, and internationally. The company is involved in the development of proprietary extraction technologies and the application of these technologies to the production, development, and commercialization of active ingredients, such as oat beta glucan and avenanthramides, which are derived from oats and other renewable plant resources for healthcare and cosmetic industries.

