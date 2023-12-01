Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF) Releases Earnings Results

Ceapro (OTCMKTS:CRPOF – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. Ceapro had a negative net margin of 24.95% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.
Ceapro Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:CRPOF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Ceapro has a 52 week low of $0.18 and a 52 week high of $0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.31.
Ceapro Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ceapro
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Kroger shares are begging to be bought
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Earnings propel Crowdstrike, cybersecurity sector, to new highs
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- Dallas Mavericks purchase turns LVS stock into a cheaper bet
Receive News & Ratings for Ceapro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceapro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.