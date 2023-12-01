Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) Stock Holdings Increased by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 184,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of Celanese worth $21,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the first quarter worth $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Celanese by 92.6% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese stock opened at $138.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $97.12 and a 1-year high of $138.80.

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.94 EPS. Celanese’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. Celanese’s payout ratio is presently 15.09%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Celanese from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celanese has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.06.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

