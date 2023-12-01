Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Bought by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,101 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Cencora were worth $2,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of COR. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Cencora by 321.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Cencora in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in shares of Cencora by 262.1% during the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $203.37 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.48 and a 1-year high of $203.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $190.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.53.

Cencora Increases Dividend

Cencora ( NYSE:COR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $68.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.57 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 451.42% and a net margin of 0.67%. On average, research analysts expect that Cencora, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. This is a positive change from Cencora’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.92%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,999,106. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cencora news, EVP Leslie E. Donato sold 3,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.60, for a total value of $669,271.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,919 shares in the company, valued at $2,355,194.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.00, for a total transaction of $1,999,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,038 shares in the company, valued at $2,999,106. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,343,672 shares of company stock valued at $262,243,280. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on COR. StockNews.com began coverage on Cencora in a research note on Sunday, October 1st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded Cencora from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Cencora from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cencora from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cencora from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.36.

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Further Reading

