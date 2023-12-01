Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 3.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $68.15 and last traded at $70.12. Approximately 3,910,459 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 3,426,653 shares. The stock had previously closed at $72.96.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CNC. Morgan Stanley lowered Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Centene from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Centene from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.99 and its 200 day moving average is $67.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $39.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.49.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $38.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.20 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNC. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Centene by 24.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centene by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in Centene by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

