Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Trading Down 3.7%

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $48.20 and last traded at $48.65. 65,182 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 151,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.51.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Centrus Energy from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Centrus Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $776.81 million, a P/E ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.96.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.26. Centrus Energy had a negative return on equity of 116.28% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $51.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $53.25 million. On average, analysts forecast that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, major shareholder Morris Bawabeh sold 93,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total value of $5,176,790.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,223,118 shares in the company, valued at $67,968,667.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEU. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Centrus Energy by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 749,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,404,000 after acquiring an additional 116,848 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 713,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,495,000 after purchasing an additional 86,212 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 626,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,129,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centrus Energy by 28.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 390,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,575,000 after purchasing an additional 87,191 shares during the period. Finally, Old West Investment Management LLC grew its position in Centrus Energy by 105.0% during the third quarter. Old West Investment Management LLC now owns 328,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,667,000 after purchasing an additional 168,425 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and natural uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

