Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY) Shares Purchased by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,219 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned about 0.08% of Ceridian HCM worth $8,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,549,000. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Ceridian HCM by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 79,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 6,256 shares during the period.

Ceridian HCM Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CDAY opened at $68.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,297.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.62 and a 1-year high of $79.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ceridian HCM ( NYSE:CDAY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $377.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $370.59 million. Ceridian HCM had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 2.03%. Sell-side analysts predict that Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDAY. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ceridian HCM from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 target price on shares of Ceridian HCM in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ceridian HCM news, insider Stephen H. Holdridge sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,756 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,781,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Leagh Erin Turner sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $436,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,821,208.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,084 shares of company stock worth $1,600,458 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Ceridian HCM Company Profile

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources, payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

