Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,620,208 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 45.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,164,875 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,620,208 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 1.10% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $258,967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 19,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. now owns 19,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 11,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA JPST traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $50.16. The company had a trading volume of 1,051,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,575,980. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.14 and its 200-day moving average is $50.12. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 1-year low of $49.93 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.