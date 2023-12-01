Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 314,709 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,582,111 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 314,709 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF worth $705,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000.

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $458.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,009,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,181,226. The stock has a market capitalization of $354.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.84 and its 200 day moving average is $439.98. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $376.49 and a 52-week high of $461.88.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

