Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,347,467 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,411 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.06% of Cisco Systems worth $121,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $32,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $35,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the second quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the first quarter worth $44,000. 72.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.36. The stock had a trading volume of 3,648,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,415,771. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.99 and a 200 day moving average of $52.34. The stock has a market cap of $196.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.98. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.56 and a 52-week high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The network equipment provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 23.40%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Mark Garrett sold 899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $43,044.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 24,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.99, for a total value of $1,179,546.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 210,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,096,856.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,766 shares of company stock worth $1,646,712. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

