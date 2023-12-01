Cerity Partners LLC Buys 1,479,730 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2,122.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,549,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,479,730 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.40% of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF worth $115,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 41,054,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,986,338,000 after purchasing an additional 869,759 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,194,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,554 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,673,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,031,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,338 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 140,054.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,961,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,321,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,346,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,159,000 after purchasing an additional 651,701 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

USMV traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $76.35. The stock had a trading volume of 8,373,435 shares. The stock has a market cap of $29.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.76. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

About iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.