Cerity Partners LLC Grows Stock Position in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Free Report) by 0.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 887,219 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Credit Acceptance comprises 1.8% of Cerity Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 6.92% of Credit Acceptance worth $450,645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gobi Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gobi Capital LLC now owns 535,116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $233,332,000 after purchasing an additional 15,502 shares during the period. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 325,353 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $165,257,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 272,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $118,671,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 258,125 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $131,109,000 after purchasing an additional 15,340 shares during the period. Finally, Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Credit Acceptance by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 189,396 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $82,584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

CACC has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Credit Acceptance from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Credit Acceptance from $354.00 to $347.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Credit Acceptance in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price target on shares of Credit Acceptance in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credit Acceptance has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $381.75.

In other news, insider Thomas W. Smith sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.71, for a total value of $197,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,424,811.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of CACC traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $462.78. 3,196 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,099. The company has a market capitalization of $5.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 18.50 and a quick ratio of 18.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $432.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $474.71. Credit Acceptance Co. has a one year low of $358.00 and a one year high of $576.05.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $10.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.88 by ($2.18). The company had revenue of $478.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.68 million. Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 33.12% and a net margin of 17.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 40.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Corporation engages in the provision of financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to automobile dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps the amount collected from the consumers.

