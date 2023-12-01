Cerity Partners LLC Has $343.35 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 419.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,545,817 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,055,458 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned 1.13% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $343,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 982,451.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 50,218,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,772,429,000 after purchasing an additional 50,213,109 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 479.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,707,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,685,714,000 after buying an additional 24,582,578 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 116.6% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,031,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,715,000 after buying an additional 6,476,112 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 145.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,831,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,564,000 after buying an additional 4,051,296 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 46.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,348,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,531,999,000 after buying an additional 3,901,463 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded up $0.49 during trading on Friday, hitting $141.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,462,909 shares. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of $135.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

