Cerity Partners LLC Has $407.42 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,035,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 195,816 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.6% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.41% of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF worth $407,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. S. R. Schill & Associates boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 265,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,911,000 after buying an additional 7,857 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 71.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 498,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after buying an additional 208,719 shares during the period. Finally, Silverlake Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IEFA traded down $0.09 on Friday, hitting $67.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,333,144 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.33. The firm has a market cap of $99.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $56.55 and a 12 month high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.