Cerity Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,066,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for approximately 1.0% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Illinois Tool Works worth $266,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,024,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 4.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,899,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 54.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 9.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $238.25.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $1.90 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $244.11. The company had a trading volume of 121,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,381. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.46. The stock has a market cap of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 1.14. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.66 and a 52-week high of $264.19.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 95.68%. The company’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

