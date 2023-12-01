Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 78,407 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,945,544 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,407 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Cerity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $792,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Reitz Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Community Trust NA increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Pecaut & CO. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pecaut & CO. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $419.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,668. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $344.34 and a 1-year high of $422.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $399.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $402.46. The stock has a market cap of $335.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.