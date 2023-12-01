Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 819,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 244,755 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cerity Partners LLC owned about 0.32% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $225,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the 1st quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $290.22. 186,995 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,379,948. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $209.27 and a 1 year high of $293.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $274.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

