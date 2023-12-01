CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Director David L. Royer Purchases 2,500 Shares

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) Director David L. Royer acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,192. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

CF Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $16.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.75 million, a PE ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. CF Bankshares Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $23.95.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The savings and loans company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.97 million for the quarter. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 16.69%.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. CF Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFBK. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 15.1% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 252,105 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $5,032,000 after acquiring an additional 33,015 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 92.4% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 173,519 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 83,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in CF Bankshares in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 9.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,748 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 144,569 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,981,000 after acquiring an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TheStreet lowered CF Bankshares from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans and equipment leases; residential real estate loans and treasury management depository services; retail banking services and products.

Further Reading

