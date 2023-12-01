Champion Pain Care (OTCMKTS:CPAI) Trading 1,259,340% Higher

Shares of Champion Pain Care Co. (OTCMKTS:CPAI – Get Free Report) traded up 1,259,340% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $25.43 and last traded at $25.19. 85,744 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 153% from the average session volume of 33,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.00.

Champion Pain Care Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Champion Pain Care Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Champion Pain Care Corporation operates as a pain management company in the United States. It offers the Champion Pain Care Protocol, a proprietary pain management protocol for the treatment and management of chronic pain. The company's protocol includes various treatment plans comprising physical examination by the attending doctor, blood testing, and urine drug screening; education for patients about the nature of their chronic pain; on-going interaction to support patient adherence to beneficial behavioral changes; relaxation training to reduce the effects or stress and anxiety, which can aggravate pain; amino acids and other dietary supplements to restore and maintain normal brain chemistry; and the reduction of cellular and joint inflammation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Pain Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Pain Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.