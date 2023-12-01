ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Cut to “Neutral” at UBS Group

UBS Group lowered shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2.25 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $9.00.

CHPT has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Oppenheimer cut shares of ChargePoint from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Roth Mkm downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ChargePoint has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.13.

NYSE:CHPT opened at $1.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $669.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.29. ChargePoint has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $13.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $150.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.25 million. ChargePoint had a negative net margin of 65.71% and a negative return on equity of 106.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part bought 1,850,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,678,491.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other ChargePoint news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 5,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $26,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,396.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Q-Grg Vii (Cp) Investment Part purchased 1,850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 26,607,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,678,491.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,316,970 shares of company stock valued at $24,767,903 over the last ninety days. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ChargePoint by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 100,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 17,874 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint during the third quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 43.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,507,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,302 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in ChargePoint by 289.3% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 48,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 35,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

