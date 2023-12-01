Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 123,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,893 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Operose Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 25 LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upped their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $209.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.89.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of CVX opened at $143.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $271.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $140.72 and a twelve month high of $187.81.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.